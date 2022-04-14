Thursday April 14 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS separates hospital, virus data

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you.

Nebraska DHHS splits data

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services this week moved its respiratory illnesses dashboard to a section of its site called the Nebraska Public Health Atlas.

In doing so, it also separated the part of the dashboard displaying COVID-19, flu, and RSV data from the state’s hospital capacity data.

The weekly summaries from both dashboards can be found in the item below.

Nebraska data snapshot

According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data updated Wednesday, the state updated the following numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations as of Tuesday:

DEATHS: A week after reporting only one COVID-19 death in the state — down from 101 the week prior — DHHS reported 21 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,432 people.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state in the past week were about 500 higher than the week prior, but yielded more than twice as many positives as the previous week. Among 19,629 tests, 442 positive cases were recorded. The totals nudged Nebraska’s positivity rate up to 3.4% as of Saturday, from an adjusted 2.7% reported a week ago. About a month ago, it was 3.2%. About two months ago, it was 10.5%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department also reported five more COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday compared to about a week ago, bringing this week’s total to 62 COVID-19 patients.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness dashboard, as of Wednesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 57 adult COVID-19 patients, up from 53 reported a week ago. There were still four adult COVID-19 patients in ICUs, the same as a week ago. The state dashboard also reported one pediatric COVID-19 patient across the state; last week, there were no pediatric COVID-19 patients being cared for in Nebraska hospitals.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of Wednesday, 72% of 3,218 adult beds were occupied, compared to 73% of 3,223 a week ago. Pediatric wards had 81% of 372 beds full, compared with 83% of 370 pediatric beds a week ago.

As of Wednesday, 76% of 475 adult ICU beds were filled, compared with 73% of 476 a week ago. Pediatric ICU wards had 80% of 153 pediatric ICU beds full, compared to 81% of 153 beds full last week.

VACCINATIONS: The state’s vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased about 0.1% in the past week to 68.2%. The state administered 3,342 doses in that time.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Tuesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: IDPH reported the COVID-19 death toll in Pottawattamie County remained at 315 people this week. The website also indicates 21 Iowans have died in the same timeframe; the state’s pandemic death toll is now 9,475 people.

The state is also no longer breaking down whether those people had pre-existing conditions.

CASES: IDPH confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County in the last seven days, down from 13 cases reported last week. The county’s total case count is now 27,793 people.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people is 15 cases as of Tuesday.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 55.6% vaccination rate among those ages 5 and older, according to IDPH data, compared to a 62.2% vaccination rate for the same age group in all of Iowa. That amounts to 52.1% of the county’s total population, compared to the 58.4% vaccination rate for the state.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local pandemic death toll remains at 1,107 people. The most recent death was reported a week ago.

CASES: DCHD also said Thursday that 130 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since its last report, bringing the running total of local pandemic cases to 149,939, which includes reinfections. The most recent cases raised the local seven-day average from 28 cases to 33 cases, the highest it’s been since March 10.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people increasing from 34 cases to 40.6 cases, which is still in the “moderate” range.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Wednesday, area hospitals were still caring for 61 COVID-19 patients; 10 were in ICUs, with two on ventilators. None of the current patients were in pediatrics.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Wednesday, hospitals were 81% full with 226 beds available, down from 261 beds reported Monday. Area ICUs were 87% full with 41 beds available, down from 66 reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were 87% full with 17 beds available, up from 11 reported Monday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 67.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 37.1% vaccinated; 67.5% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Are you up to date with recommended #COVID19 vaccinations? Find out what it means to be up to date and how to lower your risk of hospitalization from COVID-19: https://t.co/009bOerScg. pic.twitter.com/DWAO9mVRPd — CDC (@CDCgov) April 14, 2022

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

THURSDAY

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Concord Square Apartments, located at 2120 Paul St. – All vaccines available

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the South Omaha Youth Health Festival, Plaza de la Raza , located at 24th and N streets – All vaccines available

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Karen Christian Revival Church , located at 6019 N. 49th St. – Pfizer & Moderna vaccines available

11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Minority Health Fair at Girls Inc., located at 2188 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available

SUNDAY

4-6 p.m. at the Crosspoint Bible Church, located at 7820 Fort St. – Pfizer & Moderna vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: Noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : Noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

We will have our normal Friday clinic TOMORROW from noon to 3:30 pm. Next week, we will be switching days and hours--our walk-in vaccine clinics will be Tuesdays from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the health department. COVID vaccines are free, and no appointment is needed. pic.twitter.com/83pHdXgEZ2 — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) April 14, 2022

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours will change next week:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Next week, it will be open from 4-7 p.m. Fridays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., will be open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Papillion-La Vista Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | UNO | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.