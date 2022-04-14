Storm damage reported in Harrison County, Iowa

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - Harrison County Emergency Management is reporting significant damage following Tuesday night’s severe storm that blew through the Heartland.

The 6 First Alert Weather team was on the air warning viewers in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa about a tornado warning just before 8 p.m. A line of severe storms had signs of a possible tornado forming. At one point, the storm was tracked from southeast of Missouri Valley to the northeast of Woodbine.

Harrison County Emergency Management Coordinator Philip Davis assessed the damage Wednesday. He reported finding much of the damage to trees and agricultural lands.

However, he reported significant damage to two residences south of Logan and major damage to a residence in the Woodbine area.

A responder who was assisting with storm spotting was also reported injured Tuesday night.

County officials are asking property owners to report damage to emergency management by going to the agency’s website or by contacting Harrison county Communications at 712-644-2244.

