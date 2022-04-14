Scammers targeting people who want to help Ukraine through social media

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The war in Ukraine has caused another kind of heartless enemy to emerge and the victims could be right here in Nebraska and Iowa.

Images of war give scammers a strategy to outflank our common sense and attack our hearts.

“Nobody contacts just the world with just such amount of money,” said Anna Mosenkis.

Ukrainian American Anna Mosenkis was shown an email supposedly from a widow of a Ukrainian journalist killed by Russian forces. It’s offering $6.5 million to deposit in his name to help war orphans.

“Absolutely don’t just go by the heartstrings. You can be as kind as you can but you can’t do something in a naïve way. You have to be serious about it,” said Anna.

The Better Business Bureau warns the money offer may camouflage a scam attempt.

“You are going to need to give them access to your bank account so they can transfer the money. They’re not going to transfer any money they just want access to your bank account so they can take your money out of your account,” said Jim Hegarty, Better Business Bureau.

So it’s better to stick with known charities that you can see are helping people who are trying to survive in Ukraine.

“Look for an organization where you can actually talk to somebody. If they don’t want to talk to you and answer your questions then it’s probably not a good organization,” said Jonathan Driscoll, One Child Inc.

The founder of One Child Inc. has a photo of baby Vera born since Russia invaded and living with her mother at one of the organization’s shelters in Ukraine.

“100% of our donations are going to Ukraine or getting our supplies shipped to Ukraine,” said Jonathan.

A promise backed by photos of grateful Ukrainians so donors don’t just have to take the charity’s word for it. Though nightly scenes of destruction and despair increase our desire to help don’t let your guard down.

“Anything that comes on the email you have to be careful and research where it comes from,” said Anna.

A google search of the email looking for someone to deposit millions in their account shows several scam warnings.

Beware often the names of real war casualties and survivors may be used to fool you so do your homework.

