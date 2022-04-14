Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen

(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing 14-year-old Thursday.

Officials describe Leah Dawn Blackbird as a Native American girl, 5′4, 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the release she has a small scar in the middle of her top lip and has medical conditions that require her to take medication.

She was last seen Wednesday wearing a white sweatshirt and black sweatpants that had white lettering on the legs.

Leah Dawn Blackbird, 14.
Leah Dawn Blackbird, 14.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)

The release further states she typically wears a lot of makeup and it is likely she brought makeup supplies with her.

The teen has been reported missing before last November and was found in Macy, Nebraska, and brought back home.

Officials say to call Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288 for any information or 911 if it is an emergency.

