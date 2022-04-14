Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong west wind will increase the fire danger this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning to start Thursday, we will be able to warm up a bit more this afternoon with sunny skies. We’ll still be nearly 10 degrees below our average high this time of year though.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Along with the sunshine, west winds will increase greatly into the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in much of the area today but are little more likely north of I-80.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Fire danger is very high due to this wind, dry vegetation and low humidity across the entire area. Any open burning is a bad idea.

Fire Danger (WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will back off tonight and stay fairly light right into the weekend. Unfortunately we won’t be able to warm much into and through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.