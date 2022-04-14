Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Strong west wind will increase the fire danger this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a chilly morning to start Thursday, we will be able to warm up a bit more this afternoon with sunny skies. We’ll still be nearly 10 degrees below our average high this time of year though.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Along with the sunshine, west winds will increase greatly into the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible in much of the area today but are little more likely north of I-80.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)
Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)

Fire danger is very high due to this wind, dry vegetation and low humidity across the entire area. Any open burning is a bad idea.

Fire Danger
Fire Danger(WOWT)

Thankfully the wind will back off tonight and stay fairly light right into the weekend. Unfortunately we won’t be able to warm much into and through the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

