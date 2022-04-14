Advertisement

Omaha FBI alerts sextortion scheme targeting boys

(Pexels)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI wanted to warn the public of an increase in sextortion incidents specifically targeting boys.

Officials say the FBI Omaha Field Office has received reports of adults posing as young girls coercing young boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos and then extorting money from them and other forms of sextortion.

The release defines sextortion as a crime that can carry heavy penalties that can end in life sentences.

Further in the release, officials break down the recent incidents of sextortion of a “predator (posing as a young girl) using deception and manipulation to convince a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the predator. The predator then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money to prevent them from being posted online.”

To make the victimization stop, children typically have to come forward to someone—normally a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement. The embarrassment children feel from the activity they were forced to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward.

Sextortion offenders may have hundreds of victims around the world, so coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender may prevent countless other incidents of sexual exploitation to that victim and others.

FBI press release

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
Tiny Homes Concept Art
Omaha ‘tiny homes’ project kicks off with groundbreaking

Latest News

Loads of donations heading to Ukraine from Omaha community
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Thursday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cool Thursday
Windy and cool Thursday