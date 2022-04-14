New E-4B simulator will help train Air Force ‘doomsday plane’ pilots closer to Offutt AFB

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some call it “the doomsday plane” — it is crucial for our nation’s defense, sort of a war room in the sky.

If there is a national emergency, or if a ground command center is destroyed, this is where key decisions will be made.

“It exists to be a command and control and communications node between fielded forces and our senior leadership,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force Commander.

The pilots who fly it are highly specialized.

“The 747 that the E-4B is based on is a very large aircraft. It has a very important mission. It’s an incredibly expensive aircraft to operate because of all the capabilities it provides to our nation’s defense,” said Dan Marticello, president and CEO of CymSTAR.

Previously, the pilots — all based out of Offutt Air Force Base — would have to fly to Florida to train for three weeks each month. But that simulator was for the 747, which isn’t capable of doing all the things an E-4B can do.

Now, this one-of-a-kind simulator brings that specialized training near the pilots’ home base: The CymSTAR center is in La Vista. It helps pilots prepare for any and every scenario they may face in the sky.

“You can do things in a simulator that you would never do intentionally in an airplane. You can shut down engines. You can have mechanical systems or hydraulic systems fail and you can then learn what you need to do to bring that airplane home safely,” Marticello said.

The $9 million system is the first piece in changing and modernizing how the U.S. Air Force operates.

“Beyond the E4 crews, this is extremely important for the entire 8th Air Force. Your 8th Air Force is in the beginnings of a very large modernization plan. We are bringing on a new bomber: the B-21, which will be revealed soon. We are modernizing our B-52 force, and we are bringing on some key new weapons,” Maj. Gen. Gebara said.

The E-4B has the capability to be refueled while in flight.

This new simulator helps train pilots how to be able to do that as well.

