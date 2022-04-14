Nebraska Unicameral women commend victims after sexual harassment claims made against Herbster

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - All the women serving in the Nebraska Legislature issued a joint statement Thursday applauding the victims accusing gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of sexual harassment for making their allegations public.

“We commend the brave women who have stepped forward to tell the truth about what they endured at the hands of Charles Herbster, including our friend and colleague, Senator Julie Slama. Sexual assault is despicable and damaging. This is not a question of politics—it is an issue of character and basic human decency. Charles Herbster’s behavior is completely unacceptable for anyone, especially someone seeking a public office of authority and trust. Herbster’s actions as outlined by the Nebraska Examiner render him unfit to serve.”

The statement follows a report from the Nebraska Examiner detailing incidents involving the Republican candidate that cites reports from eight women, including State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who had talked about her experience on the Unicameral floor in February, tweeting at the time that getting on the mic that day was “one of the tougher things I’ve done in office.”

Sen. Julie Slama speaks about sexual harassment and the need for new policies in the Nebraska Legislature in the wake of Sen. Mike Groene's resigning for having taken photos of a female staffer without her knowledge. pic.twitter.com/z2oj2OiNJW — Nebraska Public Media News (@NebPubMediaNews) February 22, 2022

Slama tweeted an additional separate statement just before noon Thursday about that incident, saying that she “prayed I would never have to relive this trauma”:

“Today’s Nebraska Examiner report about Charles Herbster sexually assaulting me in 2019, when I was 22 years old, is true. I indirectly referenced the assault in a February 2022 floor speed in the Legislature and prayed I would never have to relieve this trauma. When the Nebraska Examiner contacted me about a witness account of my assault and the seven other women who shared their stories, I was not going to deny the truth. I am not seeking media attention or any other gain, I simply was not going to lie and say it did not occur. I would request my family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Each of the women told the Examiner that Herbster grabbed them inappropriately: Some said he touched them on their buttocks outside their clothes; Slama said he reached up her skirt; another woman said he cornered her privately and kissed her forcibly.

Herbster denied the allegations calling the claims “a political hit-piece,” according to the Examiner.

6 News has reached out to Slama and to the Herbster campaign for comments.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Thursday condemning Herbster’s actions and commending the victims for their courage:

“This is beyond horrible. Charles W. Herbster should beg forgiveness of the women he has preyed upon and seek treatment. Sexual assault is criminal behavior and should disqualify anyone from elected leadership. I encourage my fellow Nebraskans to respect, support, and stand with these survivors, who had the courage to tell the truth about what happened to them. These brave women have Susanne’s and my full support.”

The state primary election is Tuesday, May 10.

