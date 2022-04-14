Loads of donations heading to Ukraine from Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heartbreaking images in Ukraine have caring people in the Omaha area wanting to help.

So, an email chain started by a Douglas County Sheriff’s employee leads to loads of donations.

Deputies and other staff members deliver bags and boxes full of much needed items to Covenant Presbyterian Church. That’s a collection point for clothes, diapers, and other necessities that will go to families and individuals living in Ukraine.

Things to cheer up children in a war zone are among the donations. Omaha-based One Child Inc. will make sure all the items are delivered to people in Ukraine.

Help for Ukraine One Child, Inc. www.onechildinc.org Covenant Church is committing $10,000 now for the relief effort in the Ukraine. Please join us by going to OneChildInc.org and making a donation that will go directly to families in need. For every dollar given, Covenant will match up to $20,000 in donations made during the month of April. Thank you. Posted by Covenant Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

“The paradise kiosk in the courthouse had donations stacked up. There were donations at the commissioner’s office. I had people calling me to say hey, can you pick this us I’ve got a lot oh yes. So, it really did work out just from emails and word of mouth,” said Amanda Renze, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“On the receiving side we have a network of about 24 people, 24 locations around Ukraine that receive the products, so they’ll distribute it out amongst the community. we track everything, we know where it’s going to go,” said Jonathan Driscoll, One Child Inc.

One Child Inc. provided 6 News photos taken by its volunteers who delivered items to thankful residents in Ukraine.

That’s added proof that two tons of donations from Omaha are getting to civilians in the war-torn country and there’s more to come so a packing party will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 23rd starting at 9 a.m.

