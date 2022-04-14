Advertisement

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday.

Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Peterson resigned her position as a unit administrator and was working with NDCS since November 2008.

