Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday.

Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Peterson resigned her position as a unit administrator and was working with NDCS since November 2008.

