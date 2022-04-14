Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. joins Charles Herbster on three-city tour campaign stop

Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster hit the campaign trail on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster hit the campaign trail on a three-city tour with Donald Trump Jr. Wednesday.

They met with supporters at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte for a meet and greet. Trump Jr. attended other campaign rallies with Herbster on Wednesday in Gering and Grand Island.

Lincoln County rancher Trey Wasserburger introduced the pair.

The former president’s son is no stranger to the campaign trail. He visited Nebraska in 2020 during his father’s re-election campaign. He also, at one point, stumped for 2nd District Congressman Don Bacon.

Herbster was endorsed by Trump in October saying the Falls City farmer and businessman would “do a fantastic job.”

Since that announcement, Governor Pete Ricketts has said Herbster is not qualified for the job and endorsed Columbus hog producer and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

GOP state senator, seven other women say Charles Herbster groped them; he denies allegations

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Sexual assault allegations: Slama vs Herbster
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Sarpy County Sheriff’s reports missing teen
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

Finkenauer allowed to appear on ballot in Iowa
Finkenauer allowed to appear on ballot in Iowa
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster not backing down after accusations of sexual misconduct
Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
Election 2022: Herbster: 'I will not back down'
BREAKING: Iowa Supreme Court: Abby Finkenauer can appear on primary ballot
BREAKING: Iowa Supreme Court: Abby Finkenauer can appear on primary ballot
The Nebraska State Capitol Building.
Battle over federal rental aid to Nebraska stirs up again