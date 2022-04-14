Advertisement

DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

(wsaw)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is planning its next Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the end of this month.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30, the public is encouraged to bring any unused and unneeded medications to law enforcement agencies across the country. You can find the nearest collection site using a search tool on the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the website states.

The Take Back Day is designed to guard against medication misuse and help prevent opioid addictions before they start.

