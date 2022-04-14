David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly weather sticks around into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine across the region today, but gusty winds and chilly weather continued to stick around. Winds have been gusting to nearly 50mph at times, and we will see the gusty winds last through at least 7pm. After sunset, winds will quickly die down with only a light breeze expected overnight. Temperatures will be quite cool, falling into the lower 40s by 10pm. Overnight lows will likely fall below freezing once again, dropping to around 30 degrees in the metro.

Friday's Forecast (WOWT)

A north breeze will continue on Friday, but not nearly as gusty as what we saw today. Winds will be around 10 to 15mph Friday afternoon. We’ll see more clouds as well, helping to keep temperatures on the cool side. Highs only reach the lower 50s for most of us, more than 10 degrees below average for the middle of April. Saturday remains cool as well, even with afternoon sunshine. Highs once again will only reach the lower 50s.

Rain or snow showers Sunday morning (WOWT)

Another storm system enters the picture Saturday night into Sunday. We will likely see some light rain or snow showers developing by Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing, so any snow would be melting, but it will make for a chilly day. Showers may linger into the afternoon before drying up. Highs will likely be stuck in the 40s for the afternoon.

The chilly weather will last few a few more days, keeping Monday and Tuesday on the cool side as well. We finally see a warming trend start to kick in by the middle of next week. Temperatures should begin to feel more Spring-like by Thursday and Friday of next week.

