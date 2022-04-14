Athlete of the Week: Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heartland Christian in Council Bluffs is making the most of its opportunity. It’s one opportunity to compete so far this year, because of the chilly stretch of weather. Heartland Christian’s only meet this season was in Audubon, Iowa and the program broke four school records. Freshman Grace Steinmetz played a role in all four. Two were relays and two were individual events.

One though has quite the story, not your run of the mill fast run. Instead, Grace lost a shoe early in the 3000 and finished it without stopping. Not exactly comfortable but she still set the school record.

