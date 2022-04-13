Advertisement

‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house

A new homeowner in the Las Vegas area said squatters have taken over their new home before them. (Source: KVVU)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Las Vegas-area family says squatters have taken over a home they recently purchased.

A four-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot home was supposed to be a dream home for Jen Larsen, her mother, Donna Edmonds, and three kids, but it has turned into nothing short of a nightmare.

“My mom and I decided to buy a house together about two months ago because both of our rents were going to go up dramatically, about $500 apiece,” Larsen said.

But someone they say isn’t paying the mortgage on their new home is inside their property and not leaving.

“We gave the seller seven days to move out because they said they needed the money from the sale of the house to move everything out,” Larsen said.

However, during that week, Larsen and her mother said somehow somebody else moved in and has lived in the home ever since.

“The two of us scrimped and scraped to get this, and we were so excited. Now, I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. It’s been really stressful,” Edmonds said.

The women have a deed for the property with a closing date of March 4, but they have never been able to occupy the home.

FOX5 reports a news crew went to the home’s front door to ask the people living inside for their side of the story, but no one answered while the crew was there.

A woman at the property later emailed FOX5, writing she has a legal lease with the home’s former owner that runs until July 2. However, a copy of the lease was not immediately shared.

“My kids and I will be homeless. Meanwhile, this woman is living in the home that we paid for and living there for free. We haven’t received a dime,” Larsen said.

Larsen and her mother did not immediately report if they have notified authorities.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
OPD outside Marrs Middle School
Police investigate gun threat at south Omaha middle school
Tiny Homes Concept Art
Omaha ‘tiny homes’ project kicks off with groundbreaking

Latest News

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot.
Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds
Officials say evidence pointed investigators to suspect Frank James, who is to appear in court...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to appear in court
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt