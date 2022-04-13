Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Something special and very rare is happening at St. Bernard’s Catholic School.

Two teachers Maureen Lamoureux and Helen Peyton are set to retire at the end of the year.

Both began teaching here in 1977. Do the math that’s 45 years each.

It’s been even longer for Mrs. Lamoureux, she also went to school at St. Bernard’s.

“The principal who hired me had been my eighth-grade teacher.”

Mrs. Lamoureux never thought she would be teaching here for more than four decades.

“No didn’t, just the next year came along and it was like well I like it here so why move so that just kind of happened 44 times,” said Lamoureux.

“Teaching really is a calling and I think that’s what it is it’s a calling, I felt pulled to this.”

Mrs. Peyton says she didn’t think beyond her first year in the classroom.

“It’s like do I really know what I’m doing, so I was just thrilled to be invited back after the first year.”

She was invited back again and again and she decided this was home.

“When you’re surrounded by good people that become your family you don’t want to leave, it’s still hard to think about leaving,” said Peyton.

You don’t get rich teaching at a Catholic school. Both teachers say it was never about the money, it was about the other benefits of teaching in a Catholic school.

“I can’t imagine teaching before Christmas without talking about advent or lent at easter time,” said Peyton.

“My faith is very important to me and that’s one of my favorite times of the day is religion class,” said Lamoureux.

When you teach for 45 years at one school you start seeing generations of families pass through your classroom.

“I’m teaching the children of my first students, I’m leaving because I don’t want to teach the grandchildren of my first students cause it’s getting to that point because my first students are in their 50s,” said Peyton.

“So that’s kind of interesting when the parent sits across from you now as the parent and they had been your student, but it’s really kind of fun to see how they’ve grown and matured,” said Lamoureux.

It will be hard for both teachers to walk away from the classroom and take a combined 90 years of experience with them but they will tell you, in the end, their retirement is all about the children.

“I think a younger person coming in basically will bring new tools that I’m not familiar with that might help out some kids more than I can. There’s still going to be a lot of experience here at St. Bernard’s we have other teachers here that are going to keep up the traditions and so on,” said Peyton.

Officials at St. Bernard’s Catholic School ask if anyone wants to send cards of thanks to Mrs. Peyton and Mrs. Lamoureuex you can send them to the school.

