Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler and breezy weather settles in for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door this morning there will be a little melting mix very early. It likely won’t cause many issues but the clouds will keep us cool this morning. Temperatures in the 30s this morning will struggle to warm for a while. With some afternoon clearing we’ll likely get close to 50 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy northwest wind will still gust to near 30 mph at times today adding a bit of a bite to the cooler air all day.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

A cold night is ahead tonight as we are likely to dip into the upper 20s by Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies will win out Thursday and we’ll be able to warm a bit more into the 50s. Unfortunately it will be very windy yet again with west wind gusts up near 45 mph at times.

Thursday forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Cooler air will stick with us right through the rest of the week into the Easter weekend. Highs in the 50s are likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.