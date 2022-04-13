Ricketts signs ‘historic’ Nebraska tax cuts bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts signed LB-873 on Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, establishing the Legislature’s tax relief bill as state law.

The bill cuts income taxes and reduces property taxes for Nebraskans.

Calling it a “historic tax package,” Ricketts said the state was able to deliver on his legislative priority because of spending discipline over the years.

“Tax relief has been Governor Ricketts’ number one legislative priority since taking office in 2015,” the news release from his office states.

The new law will lower the income tax rate for individuals by 1%, putting the rate at 5.84% by the 2027 tax year while lowering the rate for businesses from 7.5% to 5.84% in the same timeframe. It will make Social Security income exempt from state taxes starting in the tax year for 2025.

It also offers a rebate on property taxes paid to community colleges, with the rebate increasing from $50 million in 2022 to $195 million by 2026, and protects the tax credit on property taxes paid to support public schools.

“Today, we enacted historic tax relief legislation for Nebraska. LB-873 is the biggest tax relief package in state history. It will provide 12 times more annual tax relief than any tax bill passed in any prior administration. Senior citizens, families, ag producers, and small businesses will see major tax savings in the coming years as a result of LB-873.”

Some senators raised concerns about how the tax cuts will affect the state budget in future years, but lawmakers ultimately passed the package over those objections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

