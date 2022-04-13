Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 58,000 American troops died in the Vietnam War. One of the first casualties was a special forces staff sergeant from Plattsmouth.

Wayne Marchand was killed in Vietnam 60 years ago this month.

America began its full-scale involvement in the Vietnam War in 1964, two years before Special Forces Staff Sergeant Wayne Marchand and three other team members were training a south Vietnam village self-defense group when they came under attack from the Viet Cong. After fighting off several attacks, Marchand was wounded, captured, and later executed.

Terry Wayne Marchand never knew his uncle Wayne, but he wears his uncle’s middle name.

“It’s very humbling to know I have some lineage to someone who has done great things for people not for himself, not being selfish,” Terry said.

Terry says he wasn’t yet born when his uncle was killed in Vietnam, but his family often told stories about his uncle Wayne.

“He was talked about being a very good man, a down-to-earth person, always thinking of other people. I’ve always asked questions of my father, about his time with him, and he said there was not a better brother out there. He always had his back.”

Sixty years ago the death of Staff Sergeant Marchand was big news here in the heartland, and Omaha sent Hall of Fame Journalist Dave Hamer and his camera to Vietnam to cover the story.

Dave Hamer worked in Omaha television news for 40 years. In 1962, a then 32-year-old Hamer and his camera were sent to Vietnam to cover the death of the local soldier.

“The station wanted to know why are Americans over there and why are they dying,” Hamer said. “So the long and short of it was they sent two of us, Bob Fuller and myself, and we went over and spent almost a month there.”

Hamer covered the story and produced four documentaries on the situation in Vietnam, two years before the U.S. became totally involved in the war.

The purpose was to inform local people here what was going on there, and why a local man from Plattsmouth had been killed.

There were only five U.S. reporters in Vietnam. New York Times had one, United Press had one, AP had one, and two men from Omaha, which everyone thought was a little strange.

Terry says this time of year he thinks about his uncle and all the things he went through over in Vietnam. He tells us the man he never met still inspires him.

“It makes me strive to be a better man every time I think about it. You know it makes me have a lot to live up to. He kind of put a standard I try to shoot for all the time and try to live my life that way. Try to be that humble person, and try to be that person that cares for others and led others to better themselves.”

Staff Sergent Marchand is interred at Lafayette Cemetery in Nemaha County.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.