Police investigate gun threat at south Omaha middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say rumors of a school shooting or threat of a gun being brought to Marrs Middle School aren’t credible.

Wednesday morning, there was an additional patrol unit stationed outside the school, located on 5619 South 19th St, after officers were made aware of the potential issue.

How the threat got on the police’s radar is not immediately clear, but a lieutenant with Omaha Police says he’s glad it did because they take a threat of violence seriously and they can begin to offer answers to the public.

In this case, the lieutenant says it appears to be a rumor that spread after the school’s resource officer and additional police determined through students interviews that no one could pinpoint a direct source.

Police are still investigating. Below is the letter shared with the families and staff.

Good Afternoon Marrs Middle School Staff and Families: We wanted to let you know about a situation that occurred. This morning, a parent reported to the Marrs administration that their student may have overheard a nonspecific threat made last week. We immediately partnered with our local law enforcement to investigate. You may have noticed the officer’s patrol car at school this morning during arrival. After investigation, our staff and law enforcement were unable to substantiate the claims. We take these threats very seriously. We are working with our District Safety Office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment. This message is being shared to ensure open communication with our families. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We commend the individuals who brought the situation to school administration. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students in the use of good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Marrs Administration at (531) 299-2420. Thank you for your continued support of Marrs Middle School and Omaha Public Schools.

