Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at an Elks Lodge, Omaha Police said in a report issued Wednesday morning.

According to an OPD report, officers responding to 2420 Lake St. at 8:16 p.m. found a 49-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He told officers that an unknown person had shot him in front of the building “during a disturbance.”

The man was transported by Omaha Fire medics to Nebraska Medical Center, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the report states.

OPD is still investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information about what happened contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated the reported status of the victim. 6 News regrets the error.

