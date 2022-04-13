Advertisement

Omaha duplex deemed unlivable after fire

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News was told a duplex is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.

It’s reported the fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a duplex near the intersection of 39th and Chicago.

OFD tells 6 News heavy smoke and flames were coming from the north side of the building when they arrived and the wind fueled the blaze eventually pushing it to the other side of the building.

Nobody was injured and fire crews were able to contain the flames to the first floor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
Severe risk
6 First Alert Day: Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather tonight
A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house

Latest News

Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
BREAKING: Smoky grass fire in Council Bluffs
Large brush fire visible in Council Bluffs
Only on 6: Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
Only on 6: Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
President Biden announces ethanol blending restriction wavier
President Biden announces ethanol blending restriction wavier