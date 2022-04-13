Omaha duplex deemed unlivable after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News was told a duplex is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.

It’s reported the fire broke out just before 5 p.m. at a duplex near the intersection of 39th and Chicago.

OFD tells 6 News heavy smoke and flames were coming from the north side of the building when they arrived and the wind fueled the blaze eventually pushing it to the other side of the building.

Nobody was injured and fire crews were able to contain the flames to the first floor.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.