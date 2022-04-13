The night on the diamond, Storm Chasers, Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not your typical April Tuesday. The Storm Chasers played their home opener, Creighton visited Nebraska, Omaha traveled to Kansas and Nebraska softball played rival Iowa. Two of the games finished, and the others were interrupted by the storm.

We’ll start with the Storm Chasers, it was nice to experience a traditional home opener without capacity restrictions. With a very strong wind blowing out to left right-handed hitter MJ Melendez went the other way and cleared in the first inning. Louisville actually scored three runs when the game was suspended but because two were in the sixth inning, by rule they don’t count. The teams will go back to the beginning of the top of the sixth following the last fully-completed inning. It will be 1-1 when they resume Wednesday at 4:05 p.m.

In Lincoln, Nebraska led Creighton 1-0 after three when their game was suspended, the two teams will try to find a date to finish it.

Omaha exploded for 11 runs at Kansas, including a two home-run by Mike Boeve in the top of the ninth inning that turned out to be the difference. The Mavericks won 11-10, they’ve now won five of their last six.

In softball, Nebraska has won 15 straight for the first time since 2004, the Huskers beat Iowa 8-3.

