Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

