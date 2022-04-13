Mills County issues burn ban until further notice

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - Mills County officials are issuing a burn ban in all cities in the county.

The ban will start Thursday, April 14 at 8 a.m. and will continue until further notice.

Officials say it’s because of abnormally dry air conditions and high winds. Rural areas in the county are exceptionally dry and it affects all open burning.

“This is a dangerous situation and we rely on the public to assist us in this ban.”

Violation of the ban will get you a ticket or even arrested.

For more info, visit the Iowa Fire Marshals Office website.

