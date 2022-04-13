Advertisement

Elwood Fire Chief laid to rest

Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was laid to rest Wednesday following his death in the line of duty less than a week ago.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELWOOD, Neb. (KSNB) - Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was laid to rest Wednesday following his death in the line of duty less than a week ago.

Funeral services were held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood. Watch a replay of the funeral in the video player above.

Chief Krull was buried at the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings served the family.

Dustin Clouse, acting fire chief for Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue said, he and the rest of the fire crew were going to continue to keep in touch with Krull’s family and do what they can to keep his memory alive.

”Just keep him in our thoughts and prayers … keep checking on Cheryl and just … keep moving forward but can never forget him,” Clouse said.

Clouse thanked the fire departments from across Nebraska that came together Wednesday to honor the fallen Elwood fire chief.

On Monday, Krull’s body was transported from the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings back to Elwood ahead of his service. Hastings Police along with other first responders helped lead his hearse out of town.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL OBITUARY

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the passing of Chief Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Krull was killed in a deadly crash while responding to a large fire southeast of Elwood last week.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
OPD outside Marrs Middle School
Police investigate gun threat at south Omaha middle school
Tiny Homes Concept Art
Omaha ‘tiny homes’ project kicks off with groundbreaking

Latest News

Scammers targeting people who want to help Ukraine through social media
Backyard chickens in Nebraska.
Bird flu concerns Nebraskans with backyard flocks
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’
FBI Omaha: Sextortion schemes targeting young boys
FBI Omaha: Sextortion schemes targeting young boys
6 On Your Side: War causes scam attacks
6 On Your Side: War causes scam attacks