Elwood Fire Chief laid to rest

ELWOOD, Neb. (KSNB) - Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was laid to rest Wednesday following his death in the line of duty less than a week ago.

Funeral services were held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood. Watch a replay of the funeral in the video player above.

Chief Krull was buried at the Hanover Cemetery near Glenvil. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing of Hastings served the family.

Dustin Clouse, acting fire chief for Elwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue said, he and the rest of the fire crew were going to continue to keep in touch with Krull’s family and do what they can to keep his memory alive.

”Just keep him in our thoughts and prayers … keep checking on Cheryl and just … keep moving forward but can never forget him,” Clouse said.

Clouse thanked the fire departments from across Nebraska that came together Wednesday to honor the fallen Elwood fire chief.

On Monday, Krull’s body was transported from the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings back to Elwood ahead of his service. Hastings Police along with other first responders helped lead his hearse out of town.

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor the passing of Chief Krull.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Krull was killed in a deadly crash while responding to a large fire southeast of Elwood last week.

