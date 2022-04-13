Lancers forward Michael Cameron leads the team in points and fights a personal battle against diabetes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Michael Cameron has developed into a very valuable player in his three years with the Lancers. In this, his final season, the forward leads the team in points with 17 goals and 17 assists. Also when the game is on the line late, he’s on the ice.

All this while Cameron also battles diabetes, the 19-year-old was diagnosed eight years ago. He has an insulin pump to help relate his blood sugars and yes there are times in games where he doesn’t feel his best but good luck noticing. He has a very strong attitude and a deep belief in himself.

Michael was voted by his teammates this season as the forward of the year, he’s also the recipient of the Phill Todd Memorial Scholarship. A fan favorite that will be missed but it’s not over yet. The Lancers hope to lock up home ice in the first round this weekend and make a run in the USHL postseason.

