Iowa Supreme Court hears Finkenauer ballot appeal

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Supreme Court heard an appeal from former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer on whether she should be on the primary ballot.

The judges heard arguments for about an hour and 20 minutes, adjourning with no decision.

On Sunday, a lower court judge ruled that she could not be on the primary ballot because she failed to properly get enough signatures.

One of the signatures had been disqualified because it wasn’t properly dated, but one of the judges questioned the attorney for the two women who first brought the petition challenge to the courts about whether the date could be otherwise validated by bookending the date range between the date the petition papers were withdrawn and the date they were submitted.

There was also discussion about how the word “shall” could be interpreted and whether “ditto” lines served as legitimate signature verification markings.

Her campaign claimed Wednesday morning that the case against her was brought by “Republican political operatives and their allies in Washington intent on silencing thousands of Iowans for their own political gain.”

The campaign said Finkenauer and her campaign filed a notice to appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court, which heard arguments Wednesday afternoon.

Glenn Hurst and Mike Franken are currently listed among the Democratic candidates. The winner of the Democratic primary longtime Sen. Chuck Grassley in the November general election.

LIVE: Finkenauer hearing

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

