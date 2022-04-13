David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and cool Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies gave way to some sunshine this afternoon, though temperatures remained quite chilly compared to yesterday. Morning lows fell into the lower 30s, and we only warmed to around 50 this afternoon. Winds have remained gusty out of the northwest, and we will continue to see that breeze this evening with northwest winds of 20 to 30mph likely. Winds will die down a little after sunset, but more won’t calm completely. Temperatures will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s and 30s by 10pm. Overnight lows will be a touch winter-likely, falling into the upper 20s.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a cold start to Thursday with a hard freeze for many. Gusty winds quickly return, with northwest gusts of 35 to 45mph likely for much of the day. The strongest winds are likely during the late morning and afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas near and north of I-80 from 11am through 7pm, including the Omaha metro. Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs only clinging into the middle 50s, well below average for the middle of April.

Wind Advisory Thursday (WOWT)

The cooler weather will stick around through the weekend, with highs in the lower 50s for Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, another storm system will push into our area, bringing a chance for rain, or even snow showers by Sunday morning. Any snow will likely melt as temperatures remain above freezing, with the wintry mix changing to light rain by the afternoon. At any rate, the wet weather will lead to a chilly day, with highs only in the 40s. If you have morning plans, expect chilly and potentially wet weather. Drier and warmer weather slowly returns next week.

Chilly and wet weather Sunday (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.