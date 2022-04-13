Advertisement

95-year-old woman takes shelter in bathtub during possible tornado

A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas Monday night. (Source: KHBS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Brett Rains
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Ark. (KHBS) – A woman put her 95-year-old grandmother in a bathtub to keep her safe from a tornado in Charleston, Arkansas, Monday night.

“Well, I’m glad she did. I might have got blown away if she didn’t,” Sue Neissl said.

The bathtub and the house her late husband built more than 70 years ago kept Neissl safe.

“We have a storm cellar out behind the house, but we didn’t have time to get it,” she explained.

Neissl’s granddaughter, Carla Woods, took shelter in a closet with her 3-year-old daughter as the storms hit.

“As soon as we got in there, we heard the loud sound. It might have been a small tornado, but to us it was very scary,” Woods explained, adding her daughter pretended they were playing hide and seek.

Woods said they never heard the sirens alerting them to the tornado threat.

The Franklin County emergency manager said the sirens were not working when the tornado warning was issued.

The tornado sirens have since been repaired and are now functioning properly.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
Charles Herbster at a campaign event in North Platte Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Herbster ‘unequivocally’ denies claims of sexual misconduct, calling reports a ‘dirty political trick’
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching
Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting
Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides...
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation
Council Bluffs man accused of robbery, carjacking thefts appears in court
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’