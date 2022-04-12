Westside golfer Kaitlyn Hanna inks NIL deal with Superberries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five months after signing her national letter of intent to play golf at Iowa, Westside High School senior Kaitlyn Hanna had her second signing day, this time putting pen to paper on her first Name, Image, and Likeness deal.

“Anyone can really accept an NIL deal and you’re putting your face and your name on a brand and being able to really just put your name out there. So I think that’s cool that we all have an opportunity to do that,” said Hanna.

Westin Foods and Superberries CEO Scott Carlson said, “Everybody’s in the name, image, and likeness business at some level, except for the athletes when they went to school where they really couldn’t take advantage of this until this Supreme Court ruling.”

The two-time state champion has a high school career filled with broken records including shooting the lowest girls golf score in NSAA History with a 63, holding ten Westside golf records, and being named the Nebraska Golf Association’s 2021 Girls Player of the the Year.

Hanna’s contract with Superberries includes social media promotions as well as business mentoring for the senior’s new company Tee Art Creations.

”It’s an opportunity for a business to get to know a winner, somebody that is doing something in high school-- it all starts in high school. Kaitlyn has given back since her early days. She started a girls golf camp. She’s an A student. She’s a great golfer. I mean what’s not to like about Kaitlyn Hanna,” said Carlson.

While Hanna moves on to Iowa, Westside will always be where it all started. The Warrior’s indoor golf facility, The Swede Center, is even home to Hanna’s original Tee Art installation.

”Westside’s done just so much for me in school and athletics, so I think being able to represent the ‘W’ wherever I go and on the golf course being able to compete against other schools and other players. I think just wearing that W on my chest when I go out and play is something I’ll always take pride in,” said Hanna.

