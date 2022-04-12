Advertisement

Use Venmo? Tax changes are coming

Tennessee senator aims to reverse filing requirement
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Filing taxes can be confusing. If you use apps like Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, it could soon get even more complicated.

Until now, Venmo users didn’t have to report income they received through the app, if it was under $20,000.

As a part of the American Rescue Plan, Congress lowered that requirement to just $600.

“I feel like that’s really the thing that’s burdensome. For many, they don’t declare their income, and now, they have to [declare],” said Michael Harlen, a touring musician, who is primarily paid through Venmo.

The new requirement didn’t add up for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) either.

“Think about all the small businesses, even individuals that, you know, basically have transactions back and forth. They’re now going to have to file new IRS forms,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty is now introducing the ‘SNOOP’ Act, short for Stop Nosy Obsessions with Online Payments. It would re-establish $20,000 as the minimum reporting requirement for those paid through apps.

“This is the process of trying to fix what should have never happened,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty faces an uphill battle. Right now, his bill only has support from Republicans.

The $600 threshold will go into effect for the 2023 tax season. According to Venmo’s tax experts, it only applies to earned taxable income, not reimbursements.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
OPD outside Marrs Middle School
Police investigate gun threat at south Omaha middle school
Tiny Homes Concept Art
Omaha ‘tiny homes’ project kicks off with groundbreaking

Latest News

Investigator: Nebraska senator’s behavior was ‘brainless & bizarre’
Greene victim upset over report
Greene victim upset over report
Nebraska State Sen. Anna Wishart
Nebraska state senator reads Groene investigation summary
BREAKING: Arguments made on getting Finkenauer on Iowa ballot
BREAKING: Arguments made on getting Finkenauer on Iowa ballot
BREAKING: Finkenauer appeals to Iowa Supreme Court
BREAKING: Finkenauer appeals to Iowa Supreme Court