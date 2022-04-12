Advertisement

Two taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after single-car crash in Council Bluffs

Police lights road
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Two people are fighting for their lives after a crash in Council Bluffs Monday morning.

Police say a 2005 Chevy Suburban going east on Veteran’s Memorial Highway veered off the roadway just after 10 a.m. hit a light pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest.

The two adults inside at the time were thrown from the vehicle and were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Council Bluffs Police are investigating to see what caused the SUV to go off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 712-328-4948.

