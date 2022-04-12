Advertisement

Police: Student stabbed at Kansas City school by another student

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Kansas City Public Schools said the injured student was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with Northeast Middle School families on reunification plans and an early dismissal. We are in the process of dismissing students now,” the school district said.

Kansas City Public Schools said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate what happened, and it’s offering counseling support for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigate Elks Lodge shooting
Two Omaha Catholic teachers retire after 45 years of teaching
Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol
OPD outside Marrs Middle School
Police investigate gun threat at south Omaha middle school
Tiny Homes Concept Art
Omaha ‘tiny homes’ project kicks off with groundbreaking

Latest News

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot.
Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds
Officials say evidence pointed investigators to suspect Frank James, who is to appear in court...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to appear in court
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt