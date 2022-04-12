Advertisement

President Biden to visit Iowa Tuesday

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will visit Menlo, Iowa Tuesday to tout his agenda and ease concerns small-town Americans are feeling. The president is bringing his message to a biofuel plant where he is expected to focus on gas prices and infrastructure.

“I feel that we’re left out…You know, most of them fly into Des Moines and that’s where they stay. And I have to say I really feel most of the money stays there,” said Menlo Mayor Carol Sheldahl.

Sheldahl says she feels her town of 365 people and others like it are often forgotten. The president is expected to speak at POET Bioprocessing. The White House says he’ll focus on lowering costs for families, reducing the impact of what the president calls “Putin’s Price Hike” at the pump, and the impact of the bipartisan infrastructure law in rural areas. Sheldahl says the infrastructure component is crucial for Menlo.

“We need help on our roads. Most of them have not been taken care of for years,” said Sheldahl.

Sheldahl is proud of the bioprocessing plant in her town and notices the traffic it brings through her community. But she says she is also aware of the bad roads those trucks have to drive on. The mayor is looking forward to her town’s first presidential visit that will put a big spotlight on a small community.

“Our motto is ‘Town of few, but friend to all,’” said Sheldahl.

Some Iowa Republicans are being vocal about their dissatisfaction with the president’s first year in office. We reached out to all Iowa Republicans in Congress and Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) but no one would grant an interview. Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) wrote on Twitter, “While he’s here, there are a few broken campaign promises that I hope he’ll explain to our farmers, families, and small businesses.”

It is expected to be a day trip for the president and he will he return to the White House Tuesday night. Thursday he has a scheduled trip to Greensboro, NC.

