Omaha Public Works alert two major road closures
One intersection is closed for a month and a portion of a street is closed for over a year
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side with a major traffic alert of two closures.
A portion of 108th Street is closed until November of next year. The closure runs between Decatur Street just south of Blondo to Burt Circle.
Crews will be turning the two-lane road into three lanes with the center lane being a turn lane.
6 News was told residents will be able to access their homes through this closure.
The intersection of 63rd and Blondo will also be closed but only for a month. This closure begins next week Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.
Work is being done as part of the sewer separation project in the area.
