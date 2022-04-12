Omaha Public Works alert two major road closures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is On Your Side with a major traffic alert of two closures.

A portion of 108th Street is closed until November of next year. The closure runs between Decatur Street just south of Blondo to Burt Circle.

Crews will be turning the two-lane road into three lanes with the center lane being a turn lane.

6 News was told residents will be able to access their homes through this closure.

The intersection of 63rd and Blondo will also be closed but only for a month. This closure begins next week Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

Work is being done as part of the sewer separation project in the area.

