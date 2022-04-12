Omaha Public Schools superintendent withdraws D.C.-area job application

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The superintendent of Omaha Public Schools informed the district recently that she would remain for the upcoming school year.

Last month, Dr. Cheryl Logan informed the school board that she had been approached by a school district in the Washington, D.C.-area to apply for the superintendent job there, which is also in closer proximity to her family, according to Tuesday’s release from the OPS school board.

“You may hear news that I was recently a candidate for a superintendency in the Washington metropolitan region. Participating in that search was not a decision taken lightly and one I did not seek. It presented a unique opportunity to serve another exceptional school district near my husband, adult daughter and almost all of my extended family,” Dr. Logan said in a letter to OPS staff.

Over the weekend, however, she informed OPS staff that she had withdrawn her name from consideration for the job.

“Omaha is a special school district, and we have more to accomplish together. Through challenging times, we’ve made significant progress aligned to our Strategic Plan of Action. Those endeavors will not stop,” she said in the letter.

The school board expressed their gratitude that Dr. Logan would remain in Omaha for the 2022-23 school year.

“The interest from a district so much larger than Omaha Public Schools, and for what is considered by many to be one of the top superintendent jobs in the country, is a gratifying confirmation of the caliber of our Superintendent. We are heartened that Dr. Logan’s choice to remain in Omaha reflects the support she has received from the Omaha community.”

Read Dr. Logan’s letter to OPS staff

To my fellow Omaha Public Schools staff, It is an honor to serve as your Superintendent, and I very much look forward to our collective work in the school year to come. You may hear news that I was recently a candidate for a superintendency in the Washington metropolitan region. Participating in that search was not a decision taken lightly and one I did not seek. It presented a unique opportunity to serve another exceptional school district near my husband, adult daughter and almost all of my extended family. I was born, raised and spent much of my career in the Washington metropolitan region before working in Philadelphia and moving to Omaha. As you can imagine, leading the last three years isolated from my family has taken a personal toll. Omaha is a special school district, and we have more to accomplish together. Through challenging times, we’ve made significant progress aligned to our Strategic Plan of Action. Those endeavors will not stop. I am grateful to our Board of Education and informed them a week ago that I was no longer participating in the search. I am proud to be part of our district community.

