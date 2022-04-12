Omaha Police: Man stabbed trying to sell gaming system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was stabbed after he attempted to meet with someone to sell a gaming system.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a cutting incident in a parking lot near North 93rd Court and Cady Avenue Monday evening at 8:10 p.m.

Police say the victim agreed to meet someone to sell a gaming system. Four men approached the victim and pointed a gun at him, demanding he hand over the gaming system. Police say the victim refused and the suspects stabbed him, took the gaming system, and left the area in a black Dodge Durango.

The victim was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they found the black Dodge Durango the suspects left the area in and determined it was a stolen vehicle.

Police say they are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

