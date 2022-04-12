Advertisement

Nebraska man killed in trash burn when clothes caught fire

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Nebraska say a Madison County man who was burning trash on his rural property died when the flames caught his clothing on fire.

The Norfolk Daily News reports the incident happened Monday morning on a property northwest of Norfolk.

Firefighters and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies called to the scene for a report of a fire found 72-year-old Stanley Acklie dead on his property from burn injuries. Officials say his body was found near a fire that was burning several outbuildings on the property.

Sheriff Todd Volk said in a statement that Acklie had been burning trash when the fire apparently went out of control. The area has been under an elevated fire risk because of high winds and dry conditions.

