COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A grass fire is producing a large amount of smoke in Council Bluffs.

The grass fire is aided by high wind gusts and can be seen near the I-80 and I-29 interchange.

Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph could make the fire difficult to contain.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

