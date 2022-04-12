Advertisement

Gov. Kelly vetoes Kansas bill preventing local bans on plastic

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill that would prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting, or even taxing plastic bags, straws, and food containers.

Kelly rejected the measure Monday after previously telling reports that she was a “major local-control advocate.”

The Senate approved the measure first in February, but its initial version did not explicitly cover plastic straws. The House made sure it did before passing the measure.

The measure was backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators, and plastic bag manufacturers.

Environmentalists see plastic trash as a serious problem worldwide and argued for allowing cities and counties to set their own policies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
Severe risk
6 First Alert Day: Rapidly changing weather leads to the threat of severe weather tonight
A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house

Latest News

Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
BREAKING: Fire damages Omaha duplex
Omaha duplex deemed unlivable after fire
BREAKING: Smoky grass fire in Council Bluffs
Large brush fire visible in Council Bluffs
Only on 6: Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
Only on 6: Remembering a Nebraskan, one of the 1st Americans killed in Vietnam
President Biden announces ethanol blending restriction wavier
President Biden announces ethanol blending restriction wavier