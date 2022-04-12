Advertisement

Former Plymouth County deputy pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs

Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs...
Aaron Leusink, a former sheriff's deputy, has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs while on duty.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former sheriff’s deputy in northwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to stealing prescription drugs from the department’s evidence rooms, and homes he was searching while on duty.

Court documents state that 41-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, entered guilty pleas to eleven counts, including first-degree burglary and felonious misconduct in office.

Leusink, a former Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputy, was accused of taking prescription drugs from homes he was searching, and pills that were evidence in other cases. Leusink was also accused of committing burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies.

