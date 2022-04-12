Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Severe weather threat Tuesday evening, cool down follows

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to the evening and nighttime severe weather threat across the region:

6 First Alert Tuesday (WOWT)

There will be two windows for storms to develop, the first will come in the late afternoon into the early evening, roughly the 5-8pm timeframe.

Early evening storms (wowt)

A few scattered storms will try to develop across far NE Nebraska and NW Iowa. If these storms are able to develop, they will carry a risk for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. This area sees the highest tornado risk and a Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 PM.

Tornado Watch (wowt)

The late evening will offer a better storm chance as a line of storms forms and moves to the east. This line of storms will be near the Metro by 8 PM and will clear the area by 9 to 10PM at the latest... there’s the chance that it develops too far E to impact the Metro, but the risk is still there.

8 PM Storms (wowt)

It’ll track quickly east and clear the Metro by about 9-10 PM with storm potential into W Iowa through midnight.

11 PM Storms (wowt)

The biggest concern with this line of storms will be strong wind gusts of over 60 mph and the potential for hail... an isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out, but the better chance for that would be with any of the early storms that develop and as of Monday evening.

Showers linger into early Wednesday morning with a big cool down. Highs only warm to the low to mid 50s through Saturday and by Easter Sunday we’ll cool to the mid 40s! A system looks more promising for the day as well bringing a chance for a wintry mix on Sunday.

Cooler weather, 40s and 50s, persists into the start of next week before warmth returns.

