Bellevue Police investigate high school fight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are now handling an incident involving two students from Bellevue East High School Tuesday.

6 News was told there was a scuffle between two students and a teacher may have been injured while trying to de-escalate.

One juvenile has a third-degree assault arrest citation and the other also has a third-degree assault arrest citation with terroristic threats. Both were released to a parent as stated in the release.

The release further states officers arrived at the high school Tuesday morning on reports of a teacher being assaulted with a hammer.

Police found out that two 16-year-olds were in a fight in a shop class and one student picked up a hammer and left the school when a teacher and other students broke up the fight.

“He was then detained by police, outside of the school, without incident,” the release says.

It’s reported the hammer was not used during the fight or in possession and minor injuries of the two juveniles and teacher were treated at the scene.

Dear Bellevue East Families, We are reaching out to inform you about an altercation in a classroom today that involved students and a staff member. There were minor injuries from the altercation and those were treated at the school. Local law enforcement assisted building administration in handling the incident. District disciplinary procedures are being followed for the students. The students and staff are safe, and the school day continues as normal.

