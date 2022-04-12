Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning identified the two people who died as the result of a head-on crash last week on Highway 36.

David Mackey, 56, of Snyder, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday morning. Michael Gilkerson, 39, of Omaha, was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where he later died, according to a DCSO news release.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene on Highway 36 at 6:48 a.m. Thursday after Mackey, driving a green 1999 Toyota Corolla, and Gilkerson, driving a grey 2006 Dodge Stratus, collided in the westbound lane just east of 126th Street.

A stretch of Highway 36 was closed while authorities processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the traffic unit at 402-444-6641.

Correction: The age of Mackey has been corrected. 6 News regrets the error.

