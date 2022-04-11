Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash closed a stretch of Highway 36 east of Bennington on Thursday morning, April 7,...
Authorities identify victims of head-on crash near Bennington
The Israel Beetison House near Ashland, Neb., was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, April...
Fire destroys historic Ashland house
Omaha couple experiences moving nightmare, shock over cost
25 Omaha area businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Latest News

Police in Florida say Isaac Yunes has been arrested after depictions of child sexual abuse were...
Former YMCA camp counselor arrested on child porn charges
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine