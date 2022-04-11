Scooter’s Coffee to match customer donations to Ukrainian refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A regional coffee chain is starting a new donation initiative to support Ukrainian refugees.

Scooter’s Coffee says more than 50 of its locations in the Omaha and Kansas City areas will accept donations for Ukrainian refugees until the end of April. The donations can be made at checkout and are part of the “Compassion Ukraine” fundraiser with the YouCanFreeUs Foundation, an international human rights organization.

According to Scooter’s Coffee, customers can donate $1 or more at checkout at participating locations, and donations will be matched by the coffee chain up to $30,000.

Participating stores include Scooter’s Coffee locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, La Vista, North Platte, and several others in the Kansas City area.

