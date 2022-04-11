Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to prevent crime with #9PM Routine

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Local law enforcement wants residents to join in a crime prevention effort.

The Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office says it is asking residents to join in the “#9PM Routine.” It’s a crime prevention program that started in Florida in 2017 and has since made its way into communities across the U.S.

Residents following the 9PM Routine are encouraged to take several steps in the evening to help prevent crime, including removing valuables from vehicles, ensuring windows and doors are locked, closing garage doors, and turning on outside lights.

“Many of the crimes we see occurring are crimes of opportunity,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “Thefts from vehicles and garages frequently occur because the vehicles are left unlocked, or a garage was inadvertently left open overnight.”

“If we looked over the past 12 months throughout Sarpy County it’s safe to say we’ve had a rise in theft from vehicles it’s a specific crime we’re looking at and really those crimes have been targets of opportunity,” said Sgt. Blake Raughton, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Dept.

The goal of the 9PM Routine is for community members to get into the habit of practicing these crime prevention efforts each night at 9 p.m.

