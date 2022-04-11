Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Very pleasant today before a First Alert Day Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start with a few clouds this morning helping to hold our temperatures up near 40 degrees early today. Sunshine wins out by the afternoon leading to the best day of the week for us all. Highs in the 60s are likely for us all and we’ll have a light southwest breeze to enjoy it.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds will start to increase overnight helping temperatures hold in the 40s most of the night. That sets the stage for a 6 First Alert Day on Tuesday.

6 First Alert Day (WOWT)

We’ll start Tuesday with thick low clouds and some areas of drizzle to get through before we can start to warm. Skies will clear out in the afternoon and that will allow us to do most of our warming towards a high in the mid 80s. It will be very windy yet again with gusts from the south up to 45 mph most of the day.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll then watch for very isolated storms to develop after 6pm in the area. While I don’t expect there to be many, anything that gets going will have quite a bit of energy to work with and could produce large hail, strong wind and a tornado. That round of storms will slide east quickly but will be followed by greater potential for a line of storms after 9pm that will move west to east through the area. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are the main threats from those storms.

Tuesday Severe (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

The threat will end quickly behind that line of storms and we’ll be much quieter the rest of Tuesday night. Colder and windy conditions then settle in for the rest of the week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.