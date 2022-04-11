Nebraska permitless carry measure stalls in Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would have allowed people in a majority of U.S. states to carry concealed handguns without a permit died when Nebraska state lawmakers derailed the proposal after hearing concerns from law enforcement officials.

The bill would have made Nebraska the 26th state to adopt so-called constitutional carry legislation. Supporters in Nebraska fell two votes short of the 33-vote supermajority needed to overcome a filibuster led by opponents, which prevents lawmakers from advancing it this year.

Permitless concealed carry is already allowed in 25 conservative-leaning states.

The Nebraska bill won initial approval last month but stalled Monday on the second of three required votes in the waning days of the legislative session.

