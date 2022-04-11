Advertisement

Nebraska permitless carry measure stalls in Legislature

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would have allowed people in a majority of U.S. states to carry concealed handguns without a permit died when Nebraska state lawmakers derailed the proposal after hearing concerns from law enforcement officials.

The bill would have made Nebraska the 26th state to adopt so-called constitutional carry legislation. Supporters in Nebraska fell two votes short of the 33-vote supermajority needed to overcome a filibuster led by opponents, which prevents lawmakers from advancing it this year.

Permitless concealed carry is already allowed in 25 conservative-leaning states.

The Nebraska bill won initial approval last month but stalled Monday on the second of three required votes in the waning days of the legislative session.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

